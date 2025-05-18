Zelenskiy Meets Pope: A Step Toward Peace?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Pope Leo on Sunday following the inaugural Mass at the Vatican for the new pontiff. Zelenskiy indicated Ukraine's openness to engage in any viable format that could lead to effective peace negotiations with Russia.

The President expressed gratitude towards the Vatican for its commitment to supporting peace talks and offering its platform for potential direct discussions between Ukraine and Russia.

He commended the Vatican's consistent and clear stance on advocating for a just and durable peace in the region, underscoring the importance of international support in achieving conflict resolution.

