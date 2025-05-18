Left Menu

Zelenskiy Meets Pope: A Step Toward Peace?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Pope Leo post the new pontiff's inaugural Mass at the Vatican. Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness for peace talks with Russia in any effective format. He appreciated the Vatican's willingness to host these discussions and its advocacy for a just peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:29 IST
Zelenskiy Meets Pope: A Step Toward Peace?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Pope Leo on Sunday following the inaugural Mass at the Vatican for the new pontiff. Zelenskiy indicated Ukraine's openness to engage in any viable format that could lead to effective peace negotiations with Russia.

The President expressed gratitude towards the Vatican for its commitment to supporting peace talks and offering its platform for potential direct discussions between Ukraine and Russia.

He commended the Vatican's consistent and clear stance on advocating for a just and durable peace in the region, underscoring the importance of international support in achieving conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025