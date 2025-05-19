Britain and EU Set for Historic Post-Brexit Reset

In a landmark move since Brexit, Britain is preparing to redefine its relationship with the European Union, focusing on trade and defense. On Monday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will advocate for closer ties at a summit in London, seeking to counter Brexit criticism with tangible benefits for Britons.

The ongoing negotiations, which extend into the weekend, are set against a backdrop of global shifts. Events like Russia's invasion of Ukraine have prompted Western nations, including the UK and EU, to reevaluate their defense and trade strategies. Recent trade deals with countries like India highlight this evolving landscape.

While the reset proposes deeper ties, contentions remain. Border checks, youth mobility, and fishing rights are key issues. Starmer, not marred by past Brexit conflicts, sees this as a chance to improve sentiments, even as critics warn against perceived EU influence. The outcome could significantly impact Britain's economy and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)