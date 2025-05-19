Left Menu

Surprise Victory: Nicusor Dan Becomes Romania's Pro-EU President

In a surprise victory, Nicusor Dan won Romania's presidency, defeating nationalist George Simion. The election saw high voter turnout, rejecting right-wing populism. Dan, committed to fighting corruption and supporting EU and NATO, faces future challenges in forming a government and economic rebalancing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 04:41 IST
Nicusor Dan, a centrist and former mayor of Bucharest, clinched the Romanian presidency in a surprising upset over his hard-right opponent George Simion, who had been leading in polls. Dan secured approximately 54% of the votes, in a crucial electoral decision that demonstrated a clear preference for pro-European policies.

The election saw an unprecedented voter turnout, reflecting a strong public interest in maintaining Romania's alliance with the European Union and NATO. Dan ran on a platform prioritizing anti-corruption measures and support for Ukraine, signaling a rejection of Trump-like right-wing populism within the country.

As the newly elected president, Dan now faces the task of finding a prime minister capable of navigating through Romania's significant budget deficit and restoring investor confidence. His election marks a notable shift in Eastern European politics and is closely observed amid rising populist movements across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

