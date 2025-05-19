Libertarians Rock Argentina: Milei's Party Triumphs in Buenos Aires

In a surprising turn of events, Argentina's capital Buenos Aires saw a significant political shift as President Javier Milei's radical libertarian party secured a landmark victory. Manuel Adorni, Milei's leading candidate, garnered more than 30% of votes, disrupting the center-right stronghold held by former President Mauricio Macri's PRO party.

This victory highlights the rise of hard-right factions globally and boosts Milei's campaign as a key alternative to the leftist populist movement known as Kirchnerismo. With critical midterm elections on the horizon, Milei aims to expand his party's influence in Congress, striving to implement significant economic reforms.

The alliance between Milei and Macri faces strain, as recent clashes emphasize differences over judicial appointments and electoral strategies. Amidst allegations of a deepfake video incident, tensions escalate, reflecting the intense rivalry shaping Argentina's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)