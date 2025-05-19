Left Menu

Libertarians Rock Argentina: Milei's Party Triumphs in Buenos Aires

The radical libertarian party of President Javier Milei won a remarkable victory in Buenos Aires, drastically shifting Argentina's political landscape. Milei's top candidate, Manuel Adorni, secured over 30% of the vote, undermining former President Mauricio Macri's center-right party. This victory boosts Milei's prospects for upcoming midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 19-05-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 05:17 IST
Libertarians Rock Argentina: Milei's Party Triumphs in Buenos Aires
Javier Milei

In a surprising turn of events, Argentina's capital Buenos Aires saw a significant political shift as President Javier Milei's radical libertarian party secured a landmark victory. Manuel Adorni, Milei's leading candidate, garnered more than 30% of votes, disrupting the center-right stronghold held by former President Mauricio Macri's PRO party.

This victory highlights the rise of hard-right factions globally and boosts Milei's campaign as a key alternative to the leftist populist movement known as Kirchnerismo. With critical midterm elections on the horizon, Milei aims to expand his party's influence in Congress, striving to implement significant economic reforms.

The alliance between Milei and Macri faces strain, as recent clashes emphasize differences over judicial appointments and electoral strategies. Amidst allegations of a deepfake video incident, tensions escalate, reflecting the intense rivalry shaping Argentina's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025