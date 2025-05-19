Left Menu

France Secures €37 Billion Investments Amid Global Competition

The 'Choose France' summit aims to attract €37 billion in investments. Finance Minister Eric Lombard reports €20 billion in new deals and €17 billion as previously pledged projects. Amidst global economic pressures, France remains competitive in attracting international businesses and is poised for future growth.

19-05-2025
The 'Choose France' business summit is projected to secure €37 billion in investments, Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced. This includes €20 billion in new business dealings and €17 billion from previously pledged projects.

The summit aims to draw international businesses to France, bolstering the country's economic growth. Lombard highlighted a similar recent event focused on artificial intelligence and data centers, where significant investments were also pledged.

Under pressure to counter industry job cuts exacerbated by U.S. trade policies, France is striving to showcase its competitive edge. Lombard expressed confidence in meeting the nation's economic growth target of 0.7% by 2025.

