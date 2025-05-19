Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Slams Sanjay Raut's Criticism of 'Operation Sindoor' Delegation

NCP leader Sharad Pawar criticized Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for his remarks on an Indian MP delegation involved in 'Operation Sindoor'. Pawar emphasized that international decisions should transcend party politics and highlighted precedent for bipartisan delegations in diplomatic efforts involving global matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:57 IST
Sharad Pawar Slams Sanjay Raut's Criticism of 'Operation Sindoor' Delegation
NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP SP, has openly criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his critical comments on the diplomatic delegation composed of Indian Members of Parliament concerning 'Operation Sindoor'. Pawar urged that such decisions should rise above partisan lines, insisting on the necessity of a unified national outlook in handling international affairs.

Pawar highlighted that historically, decisions around international diplomacy, as seen during Narasimha Rao's tenure with an inclusive delegation led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, should not skew along political lines. He asserted the importance of nonpartisan cooperation when representing India's stance on issues like the Pahalgam attack.

Referring to a recent delegation sent to convey India's position following the Pakistan-related events post-Pahalgam attack, Pawar remarked, "The formation transcends individual opinions; it embodies the country's position collectively." Pawar stressed that while Raut has his rights to opinions, politics should not cloud such national matters. Contrary to Raut's accusation of negligence from the central government for bypassing a parliamentary session, Pawar maintained his stance on the delegation's rationale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025