Sharad Pawar Slams Sanjay Raut's Criticism of 'Operation Sindoor' Delegation
NCP leader Sharad Pawar criticized Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for his remarks on an Indian MP delegation involved in 'Operation Sindoor'. Pawar emphasized that international decisions should transcend party politics and highlighted precedent for bipartisan delegations in diplomatic efforts involving global matters.
Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP SP, has openly criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his critical comments on the diplomatic delegation composed of Indian Members of Parliament concerning 'Operation Sindoor'. Pawar urged that such decisions should rise above partisan lines, insisting on the necessity of a unified national outlook in handling international affairs.
Pawar highlighted that historically, decisions around international diplomacy, as seen during Narasimha Rao's tenure with an inclusive delegation led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, should not skew along political lines. He asserted the importance of nonpartisan cooperation when representing India's stance on issues like the Pahalgam attack.
Referring to a recent delegation sent to convey India's position following the Pakistan-related events post-Pahalgam attack, Pawar remarked, "The formation transcends individual opinions; it embodies the country's position collectively." Pawar stressed that while Raut has his rights to opinions, politics should not cloud such national matters. Contrary to Raut's accusation of negligence from the central government for bypassing a parliamentary session, Pawar maintained his stance on the delegation's rationale.
