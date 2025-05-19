Nicusor Dan's Win Steers Romania Towards European Mainstream

Nicusor Dan, a centrist and Bucharest mayor, secured Romania's presidency, calming European allies fearful of a shift towards euroscepticism. Dan's defeat of hard-right nationalist rival, George Simion, reassured investors, with the Romanian leu and euro-denominated bonds gaining value shortly after the results.

Dan's campaign focused on fighting corruption and maintaining Romania's pro-European stance, including support for Ukraine. This approach differed sharply from Simion's, whose criticism of the EU and opposition to Ukraine aid nearly destabilized Romania's pro-Western coalition government.

European leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron, praised the election outcome as a victory for democracy and the European Union. The vote was significant in maintaining Romania's strategic position within NATO and its alliance with the EU, as nationalist sentiment rises across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)