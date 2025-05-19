Congress Accuses BJP of 'Cheap Politics' Over Delegation Selections

On Monday, the Congress labeled as 'absolute lie' the assertion by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju that the government hadn't asked for names for delegations being sent abroad. The opposition party accused the ruling party of engaging in 'cheap politics' by ignoring the Congress's selections for the delegations.

In a sharp rebuke, Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, criticized Prime Minister Modi for allegedly using opposition party members for diplomatic work while previously disparaging the Congress on international platforms such as Australia, the US, and China.

Alleging politicization, Ramesh stated that of the four Congress-nominated individuals, only one was included, and other names were chosen without consulting Congress. This, he claimed, reflects BJP's strategy of polarizing politics and criticized the government's inconsistent nationalist narratives on international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)