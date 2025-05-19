Left Menu

SFI Leads Fierce Demonstration Against Himachal Bus Fare Hike

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested in Shimla against Himachal Pradesh's government decision to raise bus fares. Demonstrators clashed with police, blocked roads, and demanded free bus services for students. SFI's Ankush Rana criticized the fare hike as anti-student and promised intensified protests if not reversed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:50 IST
SFI Leads Fierce Demonstration Against Himachal Bus Fare Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M)-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) raised a stir in Shimla on Monday, opposing the Himachal Pradesh government's recent decision to increase bus fares statewide.

During the intense protest, SFI activists clashed with the police outside Himachal Pradesh University's gate, blocking roads and burning an effigy of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Ankush Rana, SFI's Himachal unit leader, criticized the fare hike as a burden on students, especially those from remote areas, and vowed continued protest until the government reconsiders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025