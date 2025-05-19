SFI Leads Fierce Demonstration Against Himachal Bus Fare Hike

The CPI(M)-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) raised a stir in Shimla on Monday, opposing the Himachal Pradesh government's recent decision to increase bus fares statewide.

During the intense protest, SFI activists clashed with the police outside Himachal Pradesh University's gate, blocking roads and burning an effigy of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Ankush Rana, SFI's Himachal unit leader, criticized the fare hike as a burden on students, especially those from remote areas, and vowed continued protest until the government reconsiders.

