SFI Leads Fierce Demonstration Against Himachal Bus Fare Hike
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested in Shimla against Himachal Pradesh's government decision to raise bus fares. Demonstrators clashed with police, blocked roads, and demanded free bus services for students. SFI's Ankush Rana criticized the fare hike as anti-student and promised intensified protests if not reversed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The CPI(M)-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) raised a stir in Shimla on Monday, opposing the Himachal Pradesh government's recent decision to increase bus fares statewide.
During the intense protest, SFI activists clashed with the police outside Himachal Pradesh University's gate, blocking roads and burning an effigy of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Ankush Rana, SFI's Himachal unit leader, criticized the fare hike as a burden on students, especially those from remote areas, and vowed continued protest until the government reconsiders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SFI
- Shimla
- bus fares
- protest
- Himachal Pradesh
- Ankush Rana
- students
- effigy burn
- CPI(M)
- demonstration
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Traveling on Unsteady Ground: International Students' Dilemma in the US
Respect for Students: A Non-Negotiable Stance
Himachal Pradesh Teachers' Protests Escalate: A Clash of Values
Calls for Halt on Nepali Students Going to KIIT After Suspicious Deaths
Ryan Group Students Achieve Remarkable Success in ICSE 2025 Exams