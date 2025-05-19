Debate Over Tiranga Yatras Highlights National Dilemma
Amit Thackeray criticized BJP's Tiranga Yatras during ongoing conflicts, while Minister Ashish Shelar defended them as tributes to Indian soldiers. Thackeray emphasized the situation is a truce, not a victory, urging restraint. Shelar maintained the events project national strength and support for Indian soldiers.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray has voiced concern over the BJP's Tiranga Yatras, marking Operation Sindoor, arguing it is premature and inappropriate to hold such rallies amid an ongoing conflict with a temporary ceasefire.
Indian State Minister Ashish Shelar, however, rebuffed Thackeray's claims, characterizing the rallies as necessary tributes to Indian soldiers' bravery and not mere political showcases. Responding to Thackeray's public letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shelar highlighted global praise for India's current diplomatic stances.
Operation Sindoor unfolded following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with India launching targeted strikes on terror facilities in Pakistan. While Thackeray emphasized observing restraint and paying homage to martyrs, Shelar insisted that the Tiranga Yatras represent national solidarity with soldiers and the PM's leadership.
