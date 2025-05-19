Congress Criticizes Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an Ashoka University professor, citing it as indicative of BJP's fear of dissent. The arrest follows controversial remarks by BJP leaders against military personnel. The Supreme Court will address Mahmudabad's plea against the charges of promoting discord and making disparaging comments.
In a strong condemnation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticized the arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, attributing it to the Bharatiya Janata Party's intolerance of divergent opinions.
Kharge stated, "The Indian National Congress firmly supports our Armed Forces and academicians, opposing any harassment or unlawful arrest." His remarks came after BJP's Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah made derogatory comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, which Kharge cited as part of a troubling pattern of targeting dissenters and minorities.
The Supreme Court has agreed to urgently hear Mahmudabad's plea against his arrest over a social media post related to Operation Sindoor. Following his arrest from Delhi, the professor faces accusations including endangering national integrity and promoting communal disharmony, charges he claims stem from misunderstandings.
