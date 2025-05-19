Germany's Fiscal Future: Balancing Budgets Amid Challenges

Germany's new finance minister, Lars Klingbeil, has initiated preparations for the 2025 and 2026 budgets, targeting savings despite the creation of an infrastructure fund, Reuters reported. Following the collapse of Olaf Scholz's coalition, Germany has operated on a provisional budget since early this year.

Klingbeil emphasized the need for savings across ministries, despite the country's plans for extensive infrastructure spending. He underlined that complacency is not an option, even with the establishment of a 500 billion euro fund.

The document outlines Germany's key challenges: heightened security threats from Russia and ongoing economic stagnation. The finance ministry's priorities include modernization investments, structural reforms for competitiveness, and budget consolidation aiming at sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)