Chirag Paswan Condemns BJP Minister's Remarks: A Call for Accountability
Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned BJP's Vijay Shah for his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, stating that such statements deserve condemnation and expulsion. Shah had controversially referred to Qureshi as a 'sister of terrorists', causing backlash and a Supreme Court-ordered investigation. The incident highlights political tensions within the NDA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has strongly condemned remarks made by BJP leader Vijay Shah concerning Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, branding them as deserving of expulsion from any party.
While campaigning in Bihar, Paswan emphasized his stance during a journalist interaction, expressing pride in the Indian Army and a zero-tolerance policy towards likening them to terrorists.
Vijay Shah's controversial comment, which likened Colonel Qureshi to a terrorist, has sparked widespread criticism, not only from his own NDA allies but also from the Supreme Court, which has mandated a special investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan Tensions Mount: Indian Army Retaliates Against Ceasefire Violations
Controversy Erupts as Ex-CM Questions India's 2019 Air Strikes
TMC Leader Slams BJP Over Jagannath Temple Controversy
Indian Army Bolsters Air Defence with Advanced Igla-S Missiles Amid Pakistan Tensions
Controversy in Palghar: Heated Words Lead to Arrest