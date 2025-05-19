Chirag Paswan Condemns BJP Minister's Remarks: A Call for Accountability

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has strongly condemned remarks made by BJP leader Vijay Shah concerning Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, branding them as deserving of expulsion from any party.

While campaigning in Bihar, Paswan emphasized his stance during a journalist interaction, expressing pride in the Indian Army and a zero-tolerance policy towards likening them to terrorists.

Vijay Shah's controversial comment, which likened Colonel Qureshi to a terrorist, has sparked widespread criticism, not only from his own NDA allies but also from the Supreme Court, which has mandated a special investigation into the incident.

