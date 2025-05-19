Left Menu

Chega's Historic Surge Shakes Portugal's Political Landscape

Portugal's far-right party Chega achieved a record vote share in the recent snap election, posing a challenge to the traditional two-party dominance. Led by Andre Ventura, Chega gained significant parliamentary seats, fueled by frustrations with the political system and alliances with European hard-right parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:33 IST
In a historic electoral outcome, Portugal's far-right party, Chega, secured a record vote share in the recent snap election. The party, founded just six years ago, is now positioned to potentially supplant the Socialists as Portugal's main opposition party, challenging the longstanding bipartisanship.

Chega, led by Andre Ventura, garnered 1.34 million votes, translating to 22.6% of the total, and won eight additional seats, bringing their parliamentary count to 58. This surge threatens the political stability maintained by the Democratic Alliance (AD) and the Socialists over the decades.

Chega's rise has been bolstered by alliances with European hard-right parties and public disenchantment with the political status quo. This new political dynamic raises uncertainties for the implementation of structural reforms and the effective utilization of EU funds, as fears grow over potential impacts on democracy.

