Diplomacy Dynamics: Phone Talks of Putin and Trump

The relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin continues to be scrutinized as the two leaders have engaged in several phone calls discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This marks the third officially announced call this year between these influential figures.

After calling for peace in early 2023, Trump has communicated with Putin multiple times, expressing that both sides are open to negotiations, although with different prerequisites. While Trump aims for peace, even considering NATO exclusion for Ukraine, Putin insists on caution, mentioning territorial gains and conditions to be clarified.

Security opinions are mixed; while European powers are skeptical of Putin's intentions, Trump's actions and remarks are perceived as steps toward possible peace, although reports of undisclosed conversations add another layer of intrigue to international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)