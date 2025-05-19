Republicans Push Tax Bill Amid Spending Cut Turmoil

Republicans in control of the U.S. House are advancing President Donald Trump's tax bill this week, amid ongoing disputes over spending cuts and tax breaks that threaten their narrow majority. Despite Moody's agency downgrading the U.S. government's credit rating, Republicans are pushing forward with efforts to pass the legislation.

The stalled tax bill saw progress in an unusual Sunday night meeting thanks to four hardline conservatives pressing for spending cuts. The House Rules Committee will consider the bill's advancement for a full chamber vote early Wednesday morning.

Republicans remain divided over the bill, particularly concerning Medicaid cuts and state tax deductions. Some Republicans argue these cuts will harm lower-income Americans and farmers, crucial voter groups for 2026 elections. Nonpartisan analysts warn the bill could add significantly to the national debt, despite House Speaker Mike Johnson's urgency to pass it before Memorial Day.

