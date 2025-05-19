Left Menu

Ruth Lopez Arrest: Human Rights Director Detained Amidst Embezzlement Allegations

El Salvador's authorities have arrested Ruth Lopez, a key human rights lawyer, for alleged embezzlement during her tenure as a state official. Her arrest has drawn criticism from Cristosal, the organization she represents, accusing the government of a systematic crackdown on human rights defenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:00 IST
Ruth Lopez Arrest: Human Rights Director Detained Amidst Embezzlement Allegations

El Salvador's prominent human rights lawyer, Ruth Lopez, was arrested on embezzlement charges, as announced by the Attorney General's office following her arrest at home on Sunday.

Lopez, serving as the anti-corruption and justice director for Cristosal, a leading human rights organization, has been vocal against President Nayib Bukele's stringent security measures, even cautioning potential misuse of public funds under his rule.

The Attorney General's Office connected Lopez to a financial misconduct case involving the ex-president of El Salvador's Supreme Electoral Tribunal. This development has been condemned by Cristosal, claiming it to be part of a broader governmental strategy against human rights advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025