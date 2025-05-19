Ruth Lopez Arrest: Human Rights Director Detained Amidst Embezzlement Allegations

El Salvador's prominent human rights lawyer, Ruth Lopez, was arrested on embezzlement charges, as announced by the Attorney General's office following her arrest at home on Sunday.

Lopez, serving as the anti-corruption and justice director for Cristosal, a leading human rights organization, has been vocal against President Nayib Bukele's stringent security measures, even cautioning potential misuse of public funds under his rule.

The Attorney General's Office connected Lopez to a financial misconduct case involving the ex-president of El Salvador's Supreme Electoral Tribunal. This development has been condemned by Cristosal, claiming it to be part of a broader governmental strategy against human rights advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)