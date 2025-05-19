Left Menu

India-Pakistan Tensions: No Nuclear Signalling, Misri Reaffirms Conventional Conflict

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed a parliamentary committee that the India-Pakistan conflict remains conventional without nuclear signalling from Pakistan. Amidst U.S. claims of intervention, Misri stressed that the military ceasefire was a bilateral decision. MPs raised concerns about international involvement and regional hostility, emphasizing diplomacy over aggression.

Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a parliamentary committee that India's conflict with Pakistan remains within conventional boundaries, refuting any nuclear signalling from the neighboring country. Sources indicated Misri stood by the Indian government's assertion that halting military actions was exclusively a bilateral decision.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of his administration's crucial role in ceasing the conflict, Misri highlighted that no foreign country, including the U.S., has authority to mediate on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Opposition members, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, questioned the U.S.'s perceived involvement.

Lawmakers expressed concerns over various regional issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and international diplomacy. Misri affirmed India's stance against Pakistan's IMF loan approval, highlighting the continuous use of military-grade weapons in regional terrorism. The committee backed Misri against online attacks he faced post-ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

