Gaza Crisis: Netanyahu Maintains Control Amid Aid Blockade and International Pressure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firm on controlling Gaza despite international calls to lift an aid blockade. A new military operation is underway as global powers express concern over Gaza's humanitarian crisis. Recent military actions increased tension, obstructing peace talks and escalating the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:05 IST
Israel

Despite rising international pressure, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel will maintain control over Gaza. This decision comes amidst warnings of a humanitarian crisis, as a blockade on aid supplies threatens the region with famine.

Israel launched a new military operation and has been urging residents in certain areas to evacuate, cautioning them of an impending attack. Meanwhile, aid trucks are noted heading towards northern Gaza, reflecting the mounting global pressure.

International criticism has grown against the blockade, with leaders from Europe and shifting U.S. support scrutinizing Israel's policies. As military actions intensify, hopes for a ceasefire are diminishing, and diplomatic efforts remain stalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

