Trump-Putin Dialogue: A Bid for Peace Amid Tensions

In a bid to break the deadlock in Ukraine, Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin talked for over two hours, focusing on achieving a ceasefire. Trump's dissatisfaction with the ongoing conflict fuels his attempt to leverage his diplomatic experience, despite concerns about potential pro-Putin biases.

Moscow has stated its willingness to work towards a peaceful resolution, with Putin emphasizing the necessity of compromises. The talks underscore Trump's ongoing challenges to uphold his deal-maker reputation as he simultaneously engages with NATO leaders and considers walking away if negotiations fail to progress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strives for diplomatic solutions, collaborating with U.S. and European allies while navigating Moscow's persistent military offensives. The urgency mounts as the region faces heightened tensions, witnessed by Russia's latest drone assaults across Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)