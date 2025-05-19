Venezuela Halts Flights Amid Alleged Destabilization Plot

Venezuela on Monday announced a ban on flights from Colombia after authorities detained more than 30 individuals suspected of orchestrating a destabilization plot.

The Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, stated that the flight ban takes effect immediately and extends beyond Sunday, coinciding with the country's gubernatorial and National Assembly elections.

The alleged plan, according to Cabello, involved placing explosives at various diplomatic locations. Authorities have detained 21 Venezuelans alongside 17 foreigners, including individuals with Colombian, Mexican, and Ukrainian citizenship. No comment was received from Colombia's government following an inquiry from The Associated Press.

(With inputs from agencies.)