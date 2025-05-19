Left Menu

Rajasthan Political Standoff: Accusations and Allegations Surge

The Congress has accused Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani of bias, claiming he delays action against BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena despite a conviction. The opposition demands intervention from Governor Kalraj Mishra, criticizing inconsistent application of law compared to Rahul Gandhi's case. The Speaker's alleged partiality is under scrutiny.

Updated: 19-05-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:44 IST
The political drama in Rajasthan intensifies as the Congress accuses Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani of favoritism towards the BJP. The controversy surrounds his decision not to disqualify Anta MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, sentenced to a three-year jail term, drawing allegations of biased legal application.

A delegation from the Congress, led by Opposition Leader Tika Ram Jully and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra, made an urgent appeal to Governor Kalraj Mishra for intervention. They demand that the principles of law be applied uniformly, contrasting Meena's situation with Rahul Gandhi's swift Lok Sabha disqualification.

Jully underscores delays and asserts Speaker Devnani's actions align with BJP interests, highlighting Meena's ongoing police protection despite multiple pending charges. The Congress warns of imminent protests if swift action is not taken, casting a spotlight on the political implications of legal procrastination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

