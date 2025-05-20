Left Menu

EU Leaders Debriefed by Trump on Putin Call: Push for Ukraine Peace

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other EU leaders have been briefed by US President Trump regarding his recent call with Russia's Putin. She expressed gratitude for Trump's efforts towards a Ukraine ceasefire and emphasized continued EU support for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in seeking lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • France

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that she, alongside other EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, received a debrief from US President Donald Trump concerning his discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement on Monday, von der Leyen praised President Trump for his relentless efforts in pursuing a ceasefire in Ukraine, stressing the importance of continued US involvement in the matter. She assured that the EU remains committed to assisting Zelenskyy in achieving enduring peace.

Among the leaders briefed were France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finland's President Alex Stubb, and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, von der Leyen noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

