EU Leaders Debriefed by Trump on Putin Call: Push for Ukraine Peace

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that she, alongside other EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, received a debrief from US President Donald Trump concerning his discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement on Monday, von der Leyen praised President Trump for his relentless efforts in pursuing a ceasefire in Ukraine, stressing the importance of continued US involvement in the matter. She assured that the EU remains committed to assisting Zelenskyy in achieving enduring peace.

Among the leaders briefed were France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finland's President Alex Stubb, and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, von der Leyen noted.

