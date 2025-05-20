Political Tensions Rise Amid Newark Mayor's Legal Battle

The trespassing charge against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is set to be dismissed, but federal prosecutors announced that LaMonica McIver, one of three Congress members present during the controversial incident, will face assault charges. The case is tied to an unannounced inspection at a Newark immigration detention center earlier this month.

Baraka, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, faced arrest by ICE agents following a dispute at the gate of Delaney Hall. Asserting his peaceful departure, Baraka and Democrats allege political targeting by the Trump administration. Prosecutor Alina Habba's decision to drop the mayor's trespass charge is seen as a move toward resolution.

However, McIver's confrontation with law enforcement during Baraka's arrest has led to pending charges, with accusations of interference. While Homeland Security cites video evidence, McIver and fellow lawmakers argue their inspection aimed to safeguard detainee welfare, heightening political tensions surrounding the facility.

