Delhi Government Slashes MLA LAD Fund Amid Political Shift

The BJP-led Delhi government has announced a significant reduction in the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) Fund, cutting it from Rs 15 crore to Rs 5 crore per year.

This decision overturns the previous AAP government's increase in the fund, which was raised just months ahead of the recent assembly elections. The BJP emerged victorious in these elections held in February.

An order from the Urban Development Department confirms that the fund will remain at Rs 5 crore per assembly constituency from the financial year 2025-26 onward, emphasizing expenditure without a ceiling on approved capital and maintenance work.

