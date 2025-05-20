Australia's Political Shift: Nationals Break Away from Liberals Over Energy Policies

Australia's National Party has formally announced its split from the Liberal Party, a partnership that has lasted over 60 years, due to contrasting policies on renewable energy. This divide follows a significant electoral defeat to the center-left Labor Party, which achieved a historic victory.

The National Party, representing rural interests, expressed concerns over the Liberal Party's reluctance to commit to nuclear energy, needed to replace coal under Labor's governance. The recent electoral outcome emphasized growing pressure on conservative parties to adapt, signifying a shift in political dynamics.

Leadership changes within the Liberal Party, including the election of Sussan Ley as its first woman leader, highlight efforts to rebuild amidst losses. Meanwhile, the Nationals advocate for rural needs and remain open to future coalition discussions, emphasizing key issues like nuclear energy and rural telecommunications.

(With inputs from agencies.)