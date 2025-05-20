Assam's Crackdown: 73 Arrested for Alleged Pakistan Links

In a significant crackdown on anti-national activities, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the arrest of 73 alleged 'Pakistani agents' on Tuesday. Sarma criticized the individuals for reaping India's benefits while serving foreign interests, describing it as a stark betrayal.

The arrests, according to Sarma's update as of 10:30 am on May 20, involve two new apprehensions: Faridul Islam by Chirang Police and Sahabuddin Rain by Hojai Police, bringing the total to 73 suspects detained so far. The operation, inspired by #OperationSindoor, aims to identify and punish such actors.

Chief Minister Sarma praised the Assam Police for robust measures to detain individuals making anti-India and pro-Pakistan statements, especially post-Pahalgam terrorist attack and amid increasing India-Pakistan tensions. This stepped-up effort follows his directive for stern actions against those supporting Pakistan or terrorists while within Indian borders.

In a related military operation, Indian Armed Forces launched strikes against nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 as retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. Consequentially, the Indian government also suspended the Indus Water Treaty in its security response.

(With inputs from agencies.)