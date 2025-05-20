Left Menu

Assam's Crackdown: 73 Arrested for Alleged Pakistan Links

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of 73 individuals accused of acting as 'Pakistani agents' in the state's ongoing anti-national activity crackdown. Highlighting the betrayal of enjoying Indian privileges while working for Pakistan, Sarma applauded Assam Police's intensified efforts, including arrests following the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:24 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on anti-national activities, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the arrest of 73 alleged 'Pakistani agents' on Tuesday. Sarma criticized the individuals for reaping India's benefits while serving foreign interests, describing it as a stark betrayal.

The arrests, according to Sarma's update as of 10:30 am on May 20, involve two new apprehensions: Faridul Islam by Chirang Police and Sahabuddin Rain by Hojai Police, bringing the total to 73 suspects detained so far. The operation, inspired by #OperationSindoor, aims to identify and punish such actors.

Chief Minister Sarma praised the Assam Police for robust measures to detain individuals making anti-India and pro-Pakistan statements, especially post-Pahalgam terrorist attack and amid increasing India-Pakistan tensions. This stepped-up effort follows his directive for stern actions against those supporting Pakistan or terrorists while within Indian borders.

In a related military operation, Indian Armed Forces launched strikes against nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 as retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. Consequentially, the Indian government also suspended the Indus Water Treaty in its security response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

