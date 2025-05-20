Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Critiques BJP's Economic Model, Champions Congress's Inclusive Policies

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP for benefiting a few rich individuals while promoting Congress's model of direct money transfer to the poor. Celebrating Karnataka Congress's two-year governance, he highlights the positive impacts of their five guarantee schemes on education, health, and employment for the state's underprivileged.

In a sharp critique of the BJP's economic approach, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the party of favoring a select group of wealthy individuals. Speaking at an event marking Karnataka Congress's two-year governance, Gandhi asserted that the Congress model focuses on redistributing resources to the poor.

Gandhi highlighted the successes of five key guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress in Karnataka, which aim to funnel resources directly into the pockets of the state's disadvantaged communities. He emphasized that this approach not only provides financial relief but also boosts local economies.

The Congress leader underscored the contrast between the two parties' models, criticizing the BJP for unemployment and debt issues and lauding the Congress for its strides in education, health, and employment through targeted financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

