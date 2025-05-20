Zelenskiy Urges Realistic Talks Amidst Prolonged Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Russia of stalling the war in Ukraine, urging negotiations with realistic proposals. He seeks international sanctions to pressure Russia, following discussions with other leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and EU counterparts. Putin holds firm on conditions, halting resolution progress.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has accused Russia of prolonging the Ukraine conflict to maintain its territorial occupation. Speaking after U.S. President Donald Trump's discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskiy stressed the need for negotiations backed by realistic proposals.
Zelenskiy engaged with Finnish President Alexander Stubb regarding the peace process and sought further international sanctions to pressure Russia. 'Russia is clearly buying time to sustain the war and occupation,' he stated on the Telegram platform.
Although Trump announced potential negotiations for a ceasefire, the Kremlin expects delays, and Trump hesitates to impose new sanctions alongside Europe. Despite this, Zelenskiy insists realistic proposals must be tabled, or Russia should face severe consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
