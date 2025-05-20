Left Menu

Germany counts on the U.S. to pressure Russia into a ceasefire, says minister

"We have repeatedly made it clear that we expect one thing from Russia - an immediate ceasefire without preconditions," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on the sidelines of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels. "It is sobering to see that Russia has not taken this step, and we will have to react.

Germany is still counting on the U.S. to pile more pressure on Russia for an immediate ceasefire in its war on Ukraine, Berlin said on Tuesday, despite a call between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that did not yield progress in that respect. "We have repeatedly made it clear that we expect one thing from Russia - an immediate ceasefire without preconditions," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on the sidelines of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

"It is sobering to see that Russia has not taken this step, and we will have to react. We also expect our U.S. allies not to tolerate this." He added that there was a lot of readiness both in the European Union and in the United States to consider more sanctions on Moscow but did not give any details what additional sanctions might look like.

