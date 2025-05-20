Europe's Unified Front: New Sanctions Against Russia Amid Ceasefire Stalemate

On Tuesday, the European Union and Britain unveiled new sanctions against Russia, independently of the United States, a decision that followed a fruitless conversation between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine. The sanctions focus on Russia's covert fleet of oil tankers and financial entities circumventing previous sanctions.

Despite intense lobbying from European leaders, the Trump administration has not reciprocated with corresponding measures. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized hopes for a ceasefire, reiterating Europe's disappointment in Russia's lack of commitment to peace negotiations.

While President Trump facilitated direct talks between Russia and Ukraine for the first time in over three years, discussions did not yield a truce. European leaders continue to urge US cooperation to increase pressure on Russia, as the new sanctions aim to tighten restrictions on Russian oil exports and suggest potential future actions.

