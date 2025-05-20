Left Menu

Europe's Unified Front: New Sanctions Against Russia Amid Ceasefire Stalemate

The EU and Britain announced new sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet and financial networks. Despite European countries' efforts, the US has not yet joined in. The move comes as ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine stall, highlighting divisions on how to handle the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:42 IST
Europe's Unified Front: New Sanctions Against Russia Amid Ceasefire Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the European Union and Britain unveiled new sanctions against Russia, independently of the United States, a decision that followed a fruitless conversation between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine. The sanctions focus on Russia's covert fleet of oil tankers and financial entities circumventing previous sanctions.

Despite intense lobbying from European leaders, the Trump administration has not reciprocated with corresponding measures. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized hopes for a ceasefire, reiterating Europe's disappointment in Russia's lack of commitment to peace negotiations.

While President Trump facilitated direct talks between Russia and Ukraine for the first time in over three years, discussions did not yield a truce. European leaders continue to urge US cooperation to increase pressure on Russia, as the new sanctions aim to tighten restrictions on Russian oil exports and suggest potential future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025