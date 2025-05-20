Left Menu

Cultural Reflections: Yogi Adityanath's Take on Pakistan's Fate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed a philosophical view on Pakistan's future, predicting its demise due to its own actions or conflicts with India. He emphasized India's role as a guiding cultural force, contrasting it with Pakistan, which he described as a 'distortion' destined to perish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2025 19:47 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, shared a philosophical perspective regarding Pakistan's anticipated decline, either through its own nurtured terrorism or conflicts with India.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration of KN Memorial hospital, Adityanath likened cultural growth to a seed flourishing into a tree, while describing decay as a natural perversion.

Adityanath emphasized India's enduring role as a beacon of hope and moral guidance, in stark contrast to Pakistan, which he defined as a 'distortion' destined to meet its demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

