Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, shared a philosophical perspective regarding Pakistan's anticipated decline, either through its own nurtured terrorism or conflicts with India.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration of KN Memorial hospital, Adityanath likened cultural growth to a seed flourishing into a tree, while describing decay as a natural perversion.

Adityanath emphasized India's enduring role as a beacon of hope and moral guidance, in stark contrast to Pakistan, which he defined as a 'distortion' destined to meet its demise.

