Tragic School Bus Blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

A school bus blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province resulted in the tragic death of four children and injured 38 others. The incident occurred in Khuzdar district, near Zero Point. Authorities have strongly condemned the attack on innocent children.

A devastating tragedy unfolded in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday morning when a school bus was hit by a deadly blast, claiming the lives of at least four children and injuring 38 others.

The incident took place in the Khuzdar district, according to reports from Dawn newspaper, which cited Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti. The bus was targeted near Zero Point, with the victims promptly transferred to a nearby hospital.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, labeling the perpetrators as 'beasts' who disguise themselves as human and stating they deserve no leniency for targeting innocent children.

