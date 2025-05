Putin Visits Kursk Amid Ongoing Russo-Ukrainian Tensions

In a significant visit, President Vladimir Putin traveled to Russia's Kursk region, his first since the Kremlin announced the expulsion of Ukrainian forces in April. This comes amid ongoing cross-border tensions involving incursions and retaliatory actions.

The Kremlin confirmed Putin's itinerary included a visit to the under-construction Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 and a closed meeting with volunteers. Discussions also addressed compensation for families displaced by the conflict, with continued financial support emphasized.

Additionally, Russia's Ministry of Defence reported the interception of 159 Ukrainian drones, reflecting ongoing hostilities, including significant drone activity over Oryol and Bryansk regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)