Karra Criticizes External Affairs Strategy Amid Political Shifts

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra criticized India's strategy of informing Pakistan about missile strikes on terror camps. He questioned the BJP government's actions regarding a ceasefire announcement and insufficient security at Pahalgam. Meanwhile, former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat rejoined Congress after leaving Azad's DPAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:01 IST
Tariq Hameed Karra, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), has raised concerns over the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's admission that India had notified Pakistan prior to conducting missile strikes on terror infrastructure.

Karra expressed disbelief over the strategy, questioning, "Are wars fought like this?" during a 'Jai Hind' yatra in Anantnag, while also demanding the BJP-led government clarify the recent cease-fire and address allegations of insufficient security at Pahalgam.

In political developments, former MLA Devsar Mohammad Amin Bhat rejoined Congress after a brief stint with the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, led by Ghulam Nabi Azad, having left the latter without explanation.

