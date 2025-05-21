Karra Criticizes External Affairs Strategy Amid Political Shifts

Tariq Hameed Karra, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), has raised concerns over the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's admission that India had notified Pakistan prior to conducting missile strikes on terror infrastructure.

Karra expressed disbelief over the strategy, questioning, "Are wars fought like this?" during a 'Jai Hind' yatra in Anantnag, while also demanding the BJP-led government clarify the recent cease-fire and address allegations of insufficient security at Pahalgam.

In political developments, former MLA Devsar Mohammad Amin Bhat rejoined Congress after a brief stint with the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, led by Ghulam Nabi Azad, having left the latter without explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)