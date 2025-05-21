Left Menu

Darryl Nirenberg: Trump's Pick for Ambassador to Romania

President Donald Trump has nominated Darryl Nirenberg, a lawyer and former U.S. Senate staffer, as the U.S. ambassador to Romania. This appointment awaits Senate approval, while Romania's recent presidential election was won by centrist mayor Nicusor Dan. The White House has not commented on the election results.

President Donald Trump has announced his intention to appoint Darryl Nirenberg, a seasoned lawyer and former U.S. Senate staffer, as the new ambassador to Romania. The nomination is pending approval from the U.S. Senate, where Trump's Republican Party holds a majority.

Nirenberg has extensive experience in Washington, having served as chief of staff for the late Republican Senator Jesse Helms and as counsel for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. His current role is at the Steptoe & Johnson law firm.

Meanwhile, Romania's recent presidential election saw Bucharest's centrist mayor, Nicusor Dan, emerge victorious over a far-right opponent. The White House and State Department have yet to issue statements on the election's outcome.

