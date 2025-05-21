Diplomatic Tensions: India Expels Pakistani Official
India has expelled a Pakistani official from the country's high commission for activities considered inconsistent with their diplomatic role. The Ministry of External Affairs ordered the official to leave within 24 hours and warned the Charge d'Affaires to prevent misuse of diplomatic privileges.
India has escalated diplomatic tensions by expelling a Pakistani official from the Pakistan High Commission. The decision comes amid claims that the official engaged in activities deemed inconsistent with their designated role.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has mandated the official to exit the country within a 24-hour window. The Charge d'Affaires was also formally issued a demarche regarding the incident.
Furthermore, the MEA has cautioned that any exploitation of diplomatic privileges by Pakistani diplomats or officials will not be tolerated, underscoring a recent expulsion on similar espionage allegations on May 13.
