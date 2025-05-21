CORRECTED-Trump nominates Darryl Nirenberg as new US ambassador to Romania

President Donald Trump has chosen Darryl Nirenberg, a lawyer and former U.S. Senate staffer, to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Romania.

The White House and State Department have yet to comment on the outcome of Romania's presidential election on Sunday, which was won by the centrist mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, who defeated a far-right candidate. Nirenberg, a longtime Washington lawyer currently at Steptoe LLP law firm, was chief of staff for late Republican Senator Jesse Helms, a conservative who died in 2008, and was a counsel for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The nomination requires approval by the U.S. Senate, which is dominated by Trump's fellow Republicans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)