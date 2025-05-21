Left Menu

Kosovo's Parliamentary Stalemate: The Economic Time Bomb

Kosovo's parliament failed for the 15th time to elect a new speaker, creating an ongoing political stalemate. This deadlock threatens crucial EU and World Bank funding, heightening economic risks in one of Europe's poorest countries. Prime Minister Albin Kurti struggles to form a coalition government, delaying essential reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Kosovo's parliament once again failed to elect a new speaker, marking the 15th unsuccessful attempt and intensifying concerns over the potential economic consequences of this prolonged political deadlock in one of Europe's most impoverished nations.

Lawmakers have been convening bi-daily since mid-April to choose a speaker, a pivotal role that must be filled before Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who lacks a parliamentary majority, can pursue coalition formation. The deadlock persists with Kurti's nominee, Albulena Haxhiu, consistently falling short of the 61 votes needed, receiving only 54 in the latest tally.

With parliament set to reconvene, experts warn that continued failure to secure a speaker could risk significant funding from the European Union and World Bank, earmarked for critical sectors like health, education, and green energy. Meanwhile, economic apprehensions grow, as business development hangs in the balance amid fiscal uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

