BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena: From Election Controversy to Surrender

BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena surrendered at a trial court in Jhalawar district as ordered by the Supreme Court, upholding his three-year sentence for threatening a magistrate with a pistol in 2005.

Meena, representing Baran's Anta constituency, complied at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Manhorethana. Authorities conducted a medical exam before transferring him to Aklera sub-jail, his lawyer Rajesh Verma reported.

Meena conveyed trust in the judiciary, mentioning potential appeals while visiting Kamkheda Balaji temple ahead of his court appearance. The consequences of his conviction led to demands for his legislative removal, with Rajasthan Assembly's Speaker seeking legal counsel on the matter.

