Athawale's Call: Reclaiming PoK and Local Political Aspirations
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has urged the Indian government to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) through a decisive battle if diplomatic efforts continue to fail. He advocates for the return of PoK to India and also seeks political seats for his party in upcoming local elections in Maharashtra.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:15 IST
Union minister Ramdas Athawale called for a decisive battle to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) if diplomatic channels fail, stating that efforts to bring it under Indian control have not yet yielded results.
As the head of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), he lauded the Modi government's response to the April terror attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing the effectiveness of 'Operation Sindoor' in neutralizing terrorist targets.
Additionally, Athawale seeks 15 seats for his party in the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, stressing its role in the political landscape of Maharashtra.
