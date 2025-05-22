Left Menu

Canada Eyes Investment in Trump's Golden Dome Defense

Canada is considering investments in President Trump's Golden Dome missile defense. Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed these intentions following Trump's announcement of the $175-billion project, led by a Space Force general. The defense system is designed to counter threats from China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 22-05-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 03:52 IST
Canada Eyes Investment in Trump's Golden Dome Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a strategic move, Canada is weighing the possibility of investing in the Golden Dome missile defense shield, a $175-billion initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to statements made by Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday.

President Trump announced on Tuesday that he had finalized the design for the ambitious defense project and appointed a Space Force general to oversee its implementation. The system is intended to intercept and neutralize potential threats from geopolitical adversaries, namely China and Russia.

As global tensions rise, Canada's involvement could signify a deepening defense partnership between the North American allies, with significant implications for international security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025