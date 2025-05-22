Canada Eyes Investment in Trump's Golden Dome Defense
Canada is considering investments in President Trump's Golden Dome missile defense. Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed these intentions following Trump's announcement of the $175-billion project, led by a Space Force general. The defense system is designed to counter threats from China and Russia.
- Country:
- Canada
In a strategic move, Canada is weighing the possibility of investing in the Golden Dome missile defense shield, a $175-billion initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to statements made by Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday.
President Trump announced on Tuesday that he had finalized the design for the ambitious defense project and appointed a Space Force general to oversee its implementation. The system is intended to intercept and neutralize potential threats from geopolitical adversaries, namely China and Russia.
As global tensions rise, Canada's involvement could signify a deepening defense partnership between the North American allies, with significant implications for international security dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Strategic Move: Central Bank's Liquidity Boost Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
U.S.-China Trade Talks Bring Hope Amid Geopolitical Tensions
High-Stakes Trade Talks: U.S. and China Reignite Dialogue
China Imposes Antidumping Duties on Indian Cypermethrin
China Boosts Insurance Investments in Stock Markets