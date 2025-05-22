Canada Eyes Investment in Trump's Golden Dome Defense

In a strategic move, Canada is weighing the possibility of investing in the Golden Dome missile defense shield, a $175-billion initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to statements made by Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday.

President Trump announced on Tuesday that he had finalized the design for the ambitious defense project and appointed a Space Force general to oversee its implementation. The system is intended to intercept and neutralize potential threats from geopolitical adversaries, namely China and Russia.

As global tensions rise, Canada's involvement could signify a deepening defense partnership between the North American allies, with significant implications for international security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)