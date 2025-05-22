Congress Demands PM Modi's Response to Trump's India-Pakistan Claims

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh pointed out that Trump has reiterated this assertion eight times in the past eleven days, challenging the apparent silence of PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"In the past 11 days, President Trump has stated eight times that he persuaded India to cease hostilities, yet PM Modi and our foreign minister remain silent," Ramesh stated. "Trump commends both Modi and Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif, equating India with Pakistan, which is unacceptable. Why is our PM silent?" he added.

The Congress MP called on PM Modi to address Trump's statements instead of diverting attention by deploying delegations to other countries. "PM Modi, who once referred to Trump as 'my friend,' now remains silent on these claims. The nation wonders why 'Operation Sindoor' was halted. PM Modi should provide answers instead of downplaying the issue," Ramesh insisted.

Previously, President Trump suggested that his facilitative role in trade talks aided in de-escalating tensions between the two nations, citing a personal relationship with Modi. However, India's Ministry of External Affairs dismissed these claims, reaffirming its position that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir are to be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan without external intervention.

