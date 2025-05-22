Left Menu

NCP Takes Firm Stance on Dowry Harassment: Leaders Expelled Amid Scandal

The Nationalist Congress Party expelled local leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil, named in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case, following the death of Vaishnavi Hagawane. The party demands justice, while the absconding father and son face arrest, highlighting party's zero-tolerance policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:53 IST
NCP Takes Firm Stance on Dowry Harassment: Leaders Expelled Amid Scandal
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken decisive action by expelling a local leader and his son, who are implicated in a serious dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case. The expulsion comes in the wake of Vaishnavi Hagawane's tragic death, which has raised serious allegations against the Hagawane family.

Following these allegations, Pune district NCP chief Shivaji Garje announced that Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil were removed from the party. The pair are currently evading capture, while police have arrested other family members connected to the case. The incident prompted strong reactions from the NCP, with Maharashtra youth wing president Suraj Chavan condemning the act as a "blot on humanity," echoing the party's zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.

Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief, directly instructed the police to apprehend the absconding accused. Meanwhile, a photograph of Pawar at the couple's wedding, where dowry exchanges were allegedly discussed, has surfaced, intensifying public scrutiny. As investigations continue, Vaishnavi's infant is to be returned to her parents, and the NCP reaffirms its commitment to distancing itself from such domestic incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025