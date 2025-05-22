NCP Takes Firm Stance on Dowry Harassment: Leaders Expelled Amid Scandal

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken decisive action by expelling a local leader and his son, who are implicated in a serious dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case. The expulsion comes in the wake of Vaishnavi Hagawane's tragic death, which has raised serious allegations against the Hagawane family.

Following these allegations, Pune district NCP chief Shivaji Garje announced that Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil were removed from the party. The pair are currently evading capture, while police have arrested other family members connected to the case. The incident prompted strong reactions from the NCP, with Maharashtra youth wing president Suraj Chavan condemning the act as a "blot on humanity," echoing the party's zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.

Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief, directly instructed the police to apprehend the absconding accused. Meanwhile, a photograph of Pawar at the couple's wedding, where dowry exchanges were allegedly discussed, has surfaced, intensifying public scrutiny. As investigations continue, Vaishnavi's infant is to be returned to her parents, and the NCP reaffirms its commitment to distancing itself from such domestic incidents.

