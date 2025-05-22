Ramaphosa's Diplomacy: Navigating Tensions with Trump

In a tense encounter at the Oval Office, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confronted false claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that white people in South Africa were victims of persecution. Ramaphosa remained unfazed, utilizing diplomacy and humor to counter Trump's unfounded allegations.

Drawing on his renowned negotiation skills honed during the end of apartheid, Ramaphosa steadfastly corrected Trump, stressing the universal nature of criminality in South Africa. He noted the irony of Trump amplifying fringe theories about Afrikaners championed by his ally Elon Musk.

Despite a strained atmosphere, Ramaphosa's composure was praised by observers back home. His strategic approach, bringing influential figures to appeal to Trump's business interests, reflected a calculated pragmatism in navigating the diplomatic landscape with the U.S.

