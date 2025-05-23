Prisoner Swap Signals New Diplomatic Moves Between Russia and Ukraine

The United States President, Donald Trump, announced on Friday the commencement of a significant prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine—nations embroiled in a conflict spanning over three years.

A senior Ukrainian official acknowledged the prisoner swap's progress, describing it as ongoing and incomplete. Meanwhile, Moscow has yet to confirm the exchange's current status.

This development arises from the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022, though the brief meeting in Turkey has failed to produce conflict resolution breakthroughs.

