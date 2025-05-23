Left Menu

Prisoner Swap Signals New Diplomatic Moves Between Russia and Ukraine

A large-scale exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine took place amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to quell the long-standing conflict. Announced by US President Donald Trump, the swap is part of peace talks aiming to resolve tensions between the two nations, despite the talks yielding no immediate breakthroughs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:15 IST
The United States President, Donald Trump, announced on Friday the commencement of a significant prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine—nations embroiled in a conflict spanning over three years.

A senior Ukrainian official acknowledged the prisoner swap's progress, describing it as ongoing and incomplete. Meanwhile, Moscow has yet to confirm the exchange's current status.

This development arises from the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022, though the brief meeting in Turkey has failed to produce conflict resolution breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

