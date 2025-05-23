Left Menu

Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow's Air Travel Amid Indian Delegation's Visit

A flight carrying Indian parliamentarians experienced a 40-minute delay due to the temporary closure of Moscow airports after overnight Ukrainian drone strikes. The strikes affected 153 flights, forcing some diversions. The Indian delegation is in Moscow to promote India’s anti-terrorism stance and expose Pakistan’s alleged terror links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:48 IST
Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow's Air Travel Amid Indian Delegation's Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant disruption, a flight carrying Indian lawmakers was delayed by 40 minutes due to the temporary closure of Moscow's airports following Ukrainian drone strikes. The incident, affecting 153 flights, caused some to divert, while reasons for the delay remain unofficial.

The delegation, led by DMK's Kanimozhi, arrived at Domodedovo International Airport amidst heightened scrutiny of Russian-Ukrainian tensions. The visit is part of India's diplomatic efforts to condemn terrorism and highlight allegations against Pakistan for cross-border terror activities.

Meanwhile, Russian media reported Ukrainian drones striking Elets, south of Moscow, exemplifying the escalating drone warfare impacting civilian air routes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025