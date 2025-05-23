Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow's Air Travel Amid Indian Delegation's Visit
A flight carrying Indian parliamentarians experienced a 40-minute delay due to the temporary closure of Moscow airports after overnight Ukrainian drone strikes. The strikes affected 153 flights, forcing some diversions. The Indian delegation is in Moscow to promote India’s anti-terrorism stance and expose Pakistan’s alleged terror links.
In a significant disruption, a flight carrying Indian lawmakers was delayed by 40 minutes due to the temporary closure of Moscow's airports following Ukrainian drone strikes. The incident, affecting 153 flights, caused some to divert, while reasons for the delay remain unofficial.
The delegation, led by DMK's Kanimozhi, arrived at Domodedovo International Airport amidst heightened scrutiny of Russian-Ukrainian tensions. The visit is part of India's diplomatic efforts to condemn terrorism and highlight allegations against Pakistan for cross-border terror activities.
Meanwhile, Russian media reported Ukrainian drones striking Elets, south of Moscow, exemplifying the escalating drone warfare impacting civilian air routes in the region.
