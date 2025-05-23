Left Menu

Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks: A Diplomatic Delicate Dance

The fifth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States commenced in Rome, focusing on Iran's uranium enrichment. US officials, including Trump, demand Iran stop enrichment for sanctions relief, while Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserts that stopping enrichment would mean no deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The fifth round of diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Rome, according to Iranian media reports.

Delegations arrived at the Omani Embassy, the locations previously used for past negotiations, just after 1 p.m. Configuring uranium enrichment remains the primary challenge in discussions.

While U.S. representatives, with President Donald Trump's backing, emphasize that Iran should cease enriching uranium as part of a sanctions relief deal, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insists on the necessity of enrichment for any agreement to materialize, stating online that without it, 'we do NOT have a deal'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

