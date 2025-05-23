Telangana's Pursuit for Progress: CM Revanth Reddy's Pledge
Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy expressed his willingness to engage with PM Narendra Modi numerous times for securing funds and endorsements essential for the state's development. Highlighting the significance of cooperation, he criticized K Chandrasekhar Rao's tenure while focusing on investment, industrial expansion, and implementing welfare initiatives inspired by social reformers.
In a fervent appeal for development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced his readiness to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi up to 50 times to secure crucial funds and permissions for the state.
Speaking at a gathering in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district, Reddy stressed the importance of both central and opposition cooperation for attracting necessary investments. He urged the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrasekhar Rao, to participate actively in assembly discussions on pressing state issues.
Reddy criticized KCR for neglecting state development and highlighted the potential of Medak district, historically linked to former PM Indira Gandhi. The CM emphasized boosting income through industrial parks and strengthening Pharma and IT sectors, while promising housing for those affected by land acquisition. Reddy also noted the inspiration from Basaveshwara in promoting social justice initiatives.
