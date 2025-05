Indo-Russian Alliance: United Against Terrorism

An Indian multi-party parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, engaged in extensive discussions with Russian officials to fortify anti-terrorism efforts, particularly against threats originating from Pakistan. This significant dialogue follows the tragic Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, intensifying existing tensions between India and Pakistan.

During the parliamentary talks in Russia, the Indian delegation met with the Russian Federation Assembly members to exchange views on counter-terrorism strategies. The Russian side, led by Leonid Slutsky, expressed solidarity with India, emphasizing a shared commitment to eradicating terrorism in all forms. Key discussions also included condemnations of the Pahalgam attack, aligning with India's diplomatic efforts.

The delegation's itinerary spans several European nations, including Greece, Latvia, and Spain, aiming to galvanize global leadership against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. These diplomatic initiatives follow India's strong military response to the Pahalgam attack, marked by precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, culminating in negotiations to de-escalate military tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)